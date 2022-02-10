See All Plastic Surgeons in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Ross Zbar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Zbar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Zbar works at ROSS I S ZBAR, MD in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lloyd I. S. Zbar MD PA
    200 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 (973) 743-4800

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Facial Reconstruction
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Lip, Excision or Resection
Localized Fat Deposits
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Spider Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1912996885
    • U Tex Southwestern Mc
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Zbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zbar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zbar has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

