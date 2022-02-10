Dr. Ross Zbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Zbar, MD
Dr. Ross Zbar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Lloyd I. S. Zbar MD PA200 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Dr Zbar and his staff are really focused on helping people.
About Dr. Ross Zbar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912996885
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Southwestern Mc
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
