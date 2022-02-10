Overview

Dr. Ross Zbar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zbar works at ROSS I S ZBAR, MD in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.