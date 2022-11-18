Overview

Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia Hospitals and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Wodicka works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.