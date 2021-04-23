Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wlodawsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Wlodawsky works at
Locations
-
1
Huguenot11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-0794Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wlodawsky?
I want to personally THANK Dr. Wlodawsky and his team at the 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, VA location for taking such AWESOME care of my son on April 21, 2021. My son has struggled with dental issues since he was four. He said yesterday while in recovery from having 2 teeth extracted and socket preservations put in for future implants that "THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO GO!! All he could remember yesterday is hearing people talk during his surgery LOL or so he thinks :) 23 years ago I lost my daddy due to a random act of violence. People all said his legacy was his smile. With Dr. Wlodawsky my son will carry on his grandpa's legacy of his smile!! THANKS AGAIN Dr. Wlodawsky!
About Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1174584981
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Richmond
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wlodawsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wlodawsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wlodawsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wlodawsky works at
Dr. Wlodawsky speaks Italian and Spanish.
391 patients have reviewed Dr. Wlodawsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wlodawsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wlodawsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wlodawsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.