Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Stutman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Stutman works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Dermatology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
    Spectrum Dermatology Pllc
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050
    Stutman Plastic Surgery
    4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 109, Mesa, AZ 85206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Lip Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Lip Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Based on 13 ratings
    Oct 06, 2019
    Such a skilled and kind surgeon. Can not say enough good things about Dr. Stutman.
    About Dr. Ross Stutman, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1528182557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Mark Codner, MD Plastic Surgery
    University of Nevada
    LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    University of Arizona
    Plastic Surgery
