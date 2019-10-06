Dr. Ross Stutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Stutman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Stutman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Spectrum Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Spectrum Dermatology Pllc20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 948-8400
Stutman Plastic Surgery4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 109, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 488-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a skilled and kind surgeon. Can not say enough good things about Dr. Stutman.
About Dr. Ross Stutman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528182557
Education & Certifications
- Mark Codner, MD Plastic Surgery
- University of Nevada
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University of Arizona
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.