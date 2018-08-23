Overview

Dr. Ross Slotten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Slotten works at Ascension Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.