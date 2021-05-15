Overview

Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI.



Dr. Simafranca works at Westside Surgical Services in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.