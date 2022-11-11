See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ross Seibel, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (31)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Seibel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Seibel works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Surgery Center
    2450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(24)
Nov 11, 2022
I’ve seen Dr. Siebel in clinic as well as operatively for procedures and was treated very professionally but honestly about what he could offer and issues that may need to be addressed further with my surgeon, PT or other therapists. I had scoliosis corrective surgery, 4 cervical fusions, 1 lumbar, have DDD and spondylitis. He cannot fix everybody and every condition…nor spend an hour explaining why. Some patients may be referred that shouldn’t have been or don’t want to take no for an answer. I get it, being in pain is no fun!!! But I feel like he has taken a bad rap here and can only do so much depending on the specific patient/condition. I would trust him and his fabulous PA Robago to care for my friends or family members.
Julie - Las Vegas — Nov 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Ross Seibel, MD
About Dr. Ross Seibel, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710958699
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ross Seibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seibel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seibel works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Seibel’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

