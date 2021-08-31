Overview

Dr. Ross Richer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Richer works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.