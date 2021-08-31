Dr. Richer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Richer, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Richer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Richer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Fairfield County Imaging3101 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richer?
Terrific physician
About Dr. Ross Richer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295919744
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richer works at
Dr. Richer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Richer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.