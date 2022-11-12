Dr. Ross Reul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Reul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ross Reul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Cardiovascular Surgery Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 1401, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5200
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A GIFTED SURGEON VERY CARING VERY CAPABLE
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Reul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reul has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.