Dr. Ratner accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross Ratner, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Ratner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 53 W 36th St Rm 205, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 500-2163
-
2
Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center Inc.101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 366-2220
-
3
Nabil K Kiridly MD267 E Main St Ste B3, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratner?
About Dr. Ross Ratner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841588977
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.