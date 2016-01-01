Dr. Ross Pope, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Pope, DO
Dr. Ross Pope, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Back and Posture Clinic of Oklahoma Ll6510 S Western Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 634-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346277530
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
