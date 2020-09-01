See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Ross Perko, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ross Perko, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Perko works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Perko is an amazing pediatric oncologist and great with kids. He treated our teen along with the rest of the staff. The care and attention was constant throughout treatment. Very in depth and nothing was missed, ignore or brushed aside. He works closely with Dr. Watson and Dr. Wierma as a team and make it feel like your child is the only patient being treated. At first diagnosis, I considered the mayo and metro hospitals but this department is top notch. I consider Dr. Perko to be a world class specialist. If not for his hometown roots, he would surely be working in a top 10 Cancer Center
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Ross Perko, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093986176
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Perko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perko works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Perko’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

