Dr. Ross Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Parks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and AdventHealth Kissimmee.
Dr. Parks works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
-
2
Florida Eye Clinic, PA2225 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Dr. Parks is the epitome of professionalism; at the same time he is cordial and shows concern for his patients. He is the best Opthalmologist we have ever had.
About Dr. Ross Parks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447251277
Education & Certifications
- Anheuser Busch Eye Inst
- Emory University School of Medicine
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parks speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.