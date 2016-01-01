Dr. Ross Pacini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Pacini, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Pacini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Pacini works at
Locations
-
1
Bryan Heart - Suite 6001600 S 48th St Ste 600, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacini?
About Dr. Ross Pacini, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467636928
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacini works at
Dr. Pacini has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.