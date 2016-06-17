Dr. Ross Osborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Osborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Osborn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fruit Cove, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
MDVIP - Fruit Cove, Florida201 Village Oaks Dr, Fruit Cove, FL 32259 Directions (904) 602-6345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor! He's been our family doctor since 2007. We moved about 25 miles away from him 3 years ago, but we still make the drive so Dr. Osborn can take care of us.
About Dr. Ross Osborn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1528042496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Dr. Osborn speaks German.
