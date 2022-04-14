Overview

Dr. Ross Nathan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Nathan works at George A. Macer, Jr. Medical Corp. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.