Dr. Ross Moquin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Can't say enough on how great this Dr is, nurse Chris and the PA Rob. I had emergency surgery for cauda equina, laminetomy and fusion. So happy for a great office. Highly recommended.
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821093279
- University of Washington
- Georgetown University
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- St. Louis University
- Neurosurgery
