Dr. Ross Michel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Michel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michel's office contacted me and set up an appointment. I was ill that day so I had a Zoom appointment with him. He was very cordial, explained everything then asked if I had questions. He made me feel like I was being cared for, not just physically but in other areas of my life. Kind of a Holistic approach. This is rare for western medicine! I like him.
About Dr. Ross Michel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871633784
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Duke University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
