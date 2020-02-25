Dr. Ross McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross McFarland, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross McFarland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Care & Hematology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Uc Health Occupational Medicine2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337
Regional West Medical Center3911 Avenue B Ste 1100, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Directions (308) 630-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Estes Park Health
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McFarland was great! So personable and caring.
About Dr. Ross McFarland, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
