Overview

Dr. Ross Mazo, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Mazo works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.