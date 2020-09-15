Dr. Ross Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Mazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Mazo, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
St Lukes-roosevelt Hospital Center1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-3657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
WESTMED Medical Group210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6470
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was extremely attentive and listened to all of my concerns. He provided a concise treatment plan.
About Dr. Ross Mazo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063709988
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazo works at
Dr. Mazo has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.