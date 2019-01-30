Dr. Ross Marburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Marburger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Marburger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Hand Center of Evansville1150 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 402-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Marburger has done carpal tunnel on both hands and is currently working on my left wrist. With me being a type 1 diabetic he has never pushed steroids. He has a great bedside manner and his staff is amazing they listen to my concerns and answer any questions I have.
About Dr. Ross Marburger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316940901
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marburger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marburger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marburger.
