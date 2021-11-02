Overview

Dr. Ross Lynds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Lynds works at West Texas Retina Consultants in Abilene, TX with other offices in Willow Park, TX, Mineral Wells, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.