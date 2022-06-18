Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Lipton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Lipton works at
Locations
Pain Institute of Long Island635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
Pain Institute of Long Island96 Terryville Rd, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Directions (631) 474-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been suffering from debilitating headaches daily since I had my thyroid removed 20 years ago. Since then, I have seen 5 neurologists, taken every pill and shot, done everything I was told to do, and none of the doctors could help me. I was referred to Dr. Lipton and told he is “the doctor who can solve anything.” I have now been a patient for over three years, and Dr. Lipton has my pain under control! I would never have believed anyone could have solved my complications, but he did it. Dr. Lipton also spends all the time you need to ask questions, he does not rush you, and his office is clean and professional. I truly trust him with any decision he decides for me whether it be a mild procedure, or new medication; he has always been correct. Dr. Lipton truly saved my life; there are moments I wish he knew what a wonderful gift to the world he is. I am one person who will be staying with him as long as he practices and hopefully will remain friends with him for a lifetime.
About Dr. Ross Lipton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518256767
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine Tripler Army Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- West Chester University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipton works at
Dr. Lipton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.