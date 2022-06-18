Overview

Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Lipton works at Long Island Physician Associates in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.