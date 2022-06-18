See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Ross Lipton, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Lipton works at Long Island Physician Associates in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Institute of Long Island
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707
  2. 2
    Pain Institute of Long Island
    96 Terryville Rd, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2022
    I have been suffering from debilitating headaches daily since I had my thyroid removed 20 years ago. Since then, I have seen 5 neurologists, taken every pill and shot, done everything I was told to do, and none of the doctors could help me. I was referred to Dr. Lipton and told he is “the doctor who can solve anything.” I have now been a patient for over three years, and Dr. Lipton has my pain under control! I would never have believed anyone could have solved my complications, but he did it. Dr. Lipton also spends all the time you need to ask questions, he does not rush you, and his office is clean and professional. I truly trust him with any decision he decides for me whether it be a mild procedure, or new medication; he has always been correct. Dr. Lipton truly saved my life; there are moments I wish he knew what a wonderful gift to the world he is. I am one person who will be staying with him as long as he practices and hopefully will remain friends with him for a lifetime.
    About Dr. Ross Lipton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518256767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Chester University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

