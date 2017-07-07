Overview

Dr. Ross Kerns, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Kerns works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.