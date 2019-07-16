Overview

Dr. Ross Keener, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Keener works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE SPECIALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.