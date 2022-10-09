Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center3615 Las Posas Rd Ste F100, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-2813
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan has been my dermatologist for many years. I have found him and his staff to be helpful and caring. Each visit is on time and always resolved my issue.
About Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD
- Procedural Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982600011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.