Dr. Ross Johnston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Cape Cod Ear Nose Throat Spclts in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.