Dr. Ross Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Hogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ross Hogan MD Northshore215 E Gibson St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. HOGAN was truly caring and spent plenty of time explaining my Urology condition. I am quite happy with his services and will recommend this physician to anyone who needs a good urologist.
About Dr. Ross Hogan, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255591285
Education & Certifications
- LSU/Ochsner
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Urology
