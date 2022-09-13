Overview

Dr. Ross Hogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hogan works at M'liss Hogan, M.D. in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.