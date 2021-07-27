Overview

Dr. Ross Hensley, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hensley works at ROSS C HENSLEY INC in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.