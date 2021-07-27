Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Hensley, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Hensley, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hensley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ross C Hensley M. D. Inc.4417 W Gore Blvd Ste 7, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensley?
Receptionist has great customer service and is very helpful. Dr. Hensley was very informative and completed treatment directly. No waiting around. Off ice background music in Classical, which is very relaxing, and enjoyable.
About Dr. Ross Hensley, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1609879899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensley works at
Dr. Hensley has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.