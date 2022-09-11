Dr. Ross Harris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Harris, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Denham Springs, LA.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Denham Springs Dental Care27686 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 320-0458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, experienced staff working together to make the patient's experience comfortable. Quickly brought to the exam room and never left waiting for any extended time. I highly recommend this clinic to anyone looking for a dentist!
About Dr. Ross Harris, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1801454228
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harris using Healthline FindCare.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
