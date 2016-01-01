Dr. Ross Goodfellow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Goodfellow, DO
Dr. Ross Goodfellow, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Health First Cardiovsclr Specs255 Borman Dr Fl 2, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 434-6650
Health First Cardiovsclr Specs699 W Cocoa Beach Cswy Ste 503, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 434-6650
Health First Physicians Inc8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 302, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9230Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ross Goodfellow, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992765044
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Goodfellow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodfellow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodfellow has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodfellow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodfellow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodfellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodfellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.