Dr. Ross Glider, DO
Overview
Dr. Ross Glider, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Locations
Ross Glider DO1323 W Busch Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 686-9149
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and understanding. Nice atmosphere period.
About Dr. Ross Glider, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1457342768
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
- Saddlebrook General Hospital|Saddlebrook Genl Hospital
- College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glider works at
Dr. Glider speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Glider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glider.
