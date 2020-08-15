See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Internal Medicine
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Glider, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

Dr. Glider works at Ross Glider DO in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ross Glider DO
    Ross Glider DO
1323 W Busch Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 686-9149

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bedsores
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bedsores
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 15, 2020
    Very kind and understanding. Nice atmosphere period.
    Anna Trader — Aug 15, 2020
    About Dr. Ross Glider, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457342768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saddlebrook General Hospital|Saddlebrook Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Glider, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Glider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

