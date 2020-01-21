Dr. Ross Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Medical Eye Ophthalmic Care401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-9655
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
Awesome doctor. Take time to listen to your concerns. Does not rush you in and out. Very personable.
About Dr. Ross Gardner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770572810
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.