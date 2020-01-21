Overview

Dr. Ross Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at Ross E Gardner MD in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.