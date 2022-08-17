Overview

Dr. Ross Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Summit Health in Denville, NJ with other offices in Springfield, NJ, Short Hills, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.