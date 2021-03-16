Dr. Ross Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Elliott, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Elliott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Elliott works at
Locations
Ross D. Elliott PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 620, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always prompt and explains any issues. A doctor you can trust.
About Dr. Ross Elliott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386749984
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.