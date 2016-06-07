See All Orthodontists in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (549)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Drangsholt works at Drangsholt Orthodontics in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drangsholt Orthodontics
    9618 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 442-2499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosis of Tooth
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Ankylosis of Tooth
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 549 ratings
    Patient Ratings (549)
    5 Star
    (533)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2016
    Dr. Drangsholt and his staff are exceptional. They truly care for their patients and take the time to answer questions and specifics about the treatment plan. Dr. Drangsholt provides excellent care. He clearly practices at the highest level, and he is so approachable and kind. Finally, my dentist of many years, excellent in her own right, is in the same complex. Their offices compliment each other working in conjunction to meet my dental needs. I highly recommend this medical professional.
    John Winkler in Tacoma, WA — Jun 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS
    About Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396874509
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drangsholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drangsholt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drangsholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drangsholt works at Drangsholt Orthodontics in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Drangsholt’s profile.

    549 patients have reviewed Dr. Drangsholt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drangsholt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drangsholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drangsholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

