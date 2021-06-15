Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Dawkins works at
Locations
Pain Management Royal Oaks302 S Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 778-2265
The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 599-3883
Vanderbilt Medical Group1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telehealth visit with Dr. Dawkins. He was knowledgeable, kind, and patient with my questions. He did not recommend racing to the most invasive treatments, but moving along a trajectory of less invasive treatments to see what works. I am thoroughly impressed by Dr. Dawkins, and would recommend him to anyone with spinal problems. If I get to the point where I need surgery, I would choose him.
About Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
