Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Dawkins works at Vanderbilt Pain Management Center Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pain Management Royal Oaks
    302 S Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 778-2265
    The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC
    225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 599-3883
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306135033
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

