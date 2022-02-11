See All Plastic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
20 years of experience
Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Cooperman works at Ross D. Cooperman, MD in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ross Cooperman MD LLC
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 155, Livingston, NJ 07039

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Feb 11, 2022
    Dr. Cooperman is amazing! He is compassionate, funny, doesn't rush appointments and genuinely cares about his patients. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer and was referred to Dr. Cooperman, I left his office thinking "wow! This will be a journey but Dr. Cooperman & my breast surgeon will be there." Both of them have ruined for other doctors. I have had a few issues due to me as I have a lot of allergies and Dr. Cooperman is just always there even when was down. He is the best!!! Not to mention i am so happy with results of my reconstruction
    Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407054109
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooperman works at Ross D. Cooperman, MD in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cooperman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

