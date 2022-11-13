Overview

Dr. Ross Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Cohn works at North Park Urology in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.