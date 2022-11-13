Dr. Ross Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Hixson Urology PC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 201, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
A very dry, funny bedside manner! He doesn’t mind explaining things to you when you ask.
About Dr. Ross Cohn, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093831851
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.