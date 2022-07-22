Dr. Ross Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Cohen, DPM
Dr. Ross Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
The Foot & Ankle Center of Maryland808 Landmark Dr Ste 225, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-3501
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cohen is knowledgeable and has a fantastic demeanor. He helps to educate me on the treatment options and provides guidance and assistance along the way. The staff is always so pleasant and makes me feel comfortable as well.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
