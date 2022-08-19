Dr. Ross Cockrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Cockrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Cockrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Cockrell works at
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial February 2022 appointment with Dr Cockrell he has shown patience and concern for discussion of my health problem’s and issues which are ongoing, also Dr Cockrell staff is great and totally professional.
About Dr. Ross Cockrell, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982996617
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
