Overview

Dr. Ross Clevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Clevens works at Clevens Face and Body Specialists in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Facelift and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.