Dr. Ross Clevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Clevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Clevens works at
Locations
Clevens Face and Body Specialists707 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 521-4871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had excellent results with my eyelid lift! Dr. Clevens team was able to work me in very quickly.
About Dr. Ross Clevens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Michigan medical school
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - M.D.
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
