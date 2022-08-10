See All Plastic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Ross Clevens, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (893)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ross Clevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.

Dr. Clevens works at Clevens Face and Body Specialists in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Facelift and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clevens Face and Body Specialists
    707 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 521-4871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Facelift
Skin Cancer
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Facelift
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
CO2RE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Erbium Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser-Assisted Weekend Necklift Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vbeam Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 893 ratings
    Patient Ratings (893)
    5 Star
    (830)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I had excellent results with my eyelid lift! Dr. Clevens team was able to work me in very quickly.
    Anonymous — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ross Clevens, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Michigan medical school
    Residency
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Clevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clevens works at Clevens Face and Body Specialists in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clevens’s profile.

    Dr. Clevens has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Facelift and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    893 patients have reviewed Dr. Clevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

