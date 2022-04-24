Overview

Dr. Ross Chapel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chapel works at Rio Grande Bone and Joint in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.