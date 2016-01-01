See All Family Doctors in Tracy, CA
Dr. Ross Caulfield, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Ross Caulfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Caulfield works at GOULD MEDICAL GROUP in Tracy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sutter Gould - Tracy Eaton Family Practice
    445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 (209) 832-0535
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    • Family Medicine
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356764518
    • University of California, Riverside
    • Methodist Hospital Of Sacramento Ca
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • San Francisco State Univeristy
    • Family Practice
