Dr. Ross Caulfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Caulfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Locations
Sutter Gould - Tracy Eaton Family Practice445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 832-0535Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ross Caulfield, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1356764518
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Riverside
- Methodist Hospital Of Sacramento Ca
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- San Francisco State Univeristy
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caulfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caulfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
