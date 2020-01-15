Dr. Ross Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ross Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology LLC1180 Resurgence Dr, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (762) 499-3214
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
I think Dr. Ross Campbell is the BEST ever with skin treatments and skin care. I love my results and always enjoy my appointment, the staff are great as well never a wait always prompt and discreet.
About Dr. Ross Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215973482
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
