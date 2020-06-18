Dr. Ross Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Bunch, MD
Dr. Ross Bunch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
My Medical Makeover1847 Commons North Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 349-0049
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-7111
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bunch is an amazing surgeon, and his staff is incredible. I was injured badly in an accident when I was 18, and had multiple facial fractures. I had some bad work done by a surgeon in Denver. When I moved here to Tuscaloosa, I tried multiple plastic surgeons, and the only one willing to help me was Dr Bunch. He not only fixed what the previous Dr had botched, but he has done several other procedures to make my scars barely noticeable. He is a very caring person, and I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon. He is the best!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
