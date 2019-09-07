Dr. Ross Blagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Blagg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Blagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Blagg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-1444Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Austin Office11200 Menchaca Rd Ste 201, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 244-1439
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blagg?
Dr. Blagg Is great! very professional takes time to listen and answer all your questions. He takes pride In his work done a fantastic job for me. His staff Is great super friendly great after care. I researched allot of plastic surgeons in the austin area So glad I went with synergy they truly make you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Ross Blagg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861634917
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric and Craniofacial Surgery
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- University of Arkansas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blagg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blagg works at
Dr. Blagg speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Blagg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.