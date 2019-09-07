See All Plastic Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Ross Blagg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ross Blagg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ross Blagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Blagg works at Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique
    7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-1444
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Austin Office
    11200 Menchaca Rd Ste 201, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-1439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Blagg?

Sep 07, 2019
Dr. Blagg Is great! very professional takes time to listen and answer all your questions. He takes pride In his work done a fantastic job for me. His staff Is great super friendly great after care. I researched allot of plastic surgeons in the austin area So glad I went with synergy they truly make you feel comfortable.
Amie Boswell — Sep 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ross Blagg, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ross Blagg, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blagg to family and friends

Dr. Blagg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Blagg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ross Blagg, MD.

About Dr. Ross Blagg, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861634917
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pediatric and Craniofacial Surgery
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Arkansas
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ross Blagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blagg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Blagg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blagg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ross Blagg, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.