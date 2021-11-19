Dr. Ross Benthien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benthien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Benthien, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Benthien, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mercy Med Center
Dr. Benthien works at
Locations
1
Glastonbury Office345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-8262
2
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
3
Rocky Hill Office1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8262
4
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had four foot surgeries with Dr. Benthien that all went well. His PA is excellent and the offices are well organized. I would highly recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Ross Benthien, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1770580003
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Med Center
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benthien works at
