Dr. Ross Benthien, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ross Benthien, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mercy Med Center

Dr. Benthien works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glastonbury Office
    345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8262
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC
    31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
  3. 3
    Rocky Hill Office
    1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8262
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc
    499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Nov 19, 2021
    I've had four foot surgeries with Dr. Benthien that all went well. His PA is excellent and the offices are well organized. I would highly recommend him to anyone
    Sharon Gauthier RN — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Ross Benthien, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770580003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mercy Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Benthien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benthien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benthien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benthien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benthien has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benthien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Benthien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benthien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benthien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benthien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

