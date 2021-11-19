Overview

Dr. Ross Benthien, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mercy Med Center



Dr. Benthien works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.