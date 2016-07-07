Dr. Ross Bengtson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengtson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Bengtson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ross Bengtson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bengtson?
Very good surgeon, great bedside manners, listens to everything you say..an all around very comforting and caring person
About Dr. Ross Bengtson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417931593
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bengtson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bengtson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bengtson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bengtson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bengtson works at
Dr. Bengtson has seen patients for Wound Repair, Port Placements or Replacements and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bengtson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengtson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengtson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengtson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengtson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.