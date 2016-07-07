Overview

Dr. Ross Bengtson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Bengtson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Port Placements or Replacements and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.