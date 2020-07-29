Dr. Ross Avant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Avant, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Avant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Austin1000 1st Dr NW, Austin, MN 55912 Directions (507) 470-4199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 470-4198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a proctectomy in spring of 2020 , by midsummer i was back to normal. He really did a very good job , would highly recommend .
About Dr. Ross Avant, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801275128
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
