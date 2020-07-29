Overview

Dr. Ross Avant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin.



Dr. Avant works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Austin in Austin, MN with other offices in Albert Lea, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

